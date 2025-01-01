$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT S 4X4| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START| ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,810 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 66,000KMS!! AUTOMATIC SPORT S 4X4 W/ COLD WEATHER GROUP!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, Hardtop, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, running boards, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
