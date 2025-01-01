Menu
ONLY 66,000KMS!! AUTOMATIC SPORT S 4X4 W/ COLD WEATHER GROUP!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, Hardtop, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, running boards, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Jeep Wrangler

65,810 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S 4X4| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START| ALLOYS

12860069

2020 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S 4X4| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START| ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,810KM
VIN 1C4GJXAN8LW147554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,810 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 66,000KMS!! AUTOMATIC SPORT S 4X4 W/ COLD WEATHER GROUP!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, Hardtop, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, running boards, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Jeep Wrangler