Whether a highway or high pass, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 8,679 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. This Wrangler Sport is ready for the trail with skid plates to protect your undercarriage, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, and aluminum wheels with all season tires. To keep up with modern technology, you get Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, 8 speakers, 3.5 inch instrument display, rear view camera, and steering wheel audio and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Removable Hard Top, Bluetooth, Air, Steering Wheel Controls, Cloth Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4GJXAG5LW123794.
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
air
Compass
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Cloth Seats
Removable Rear Window
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Removable Hard Top
180 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
8 speakers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Manual 1st Row Windows
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets