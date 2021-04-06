Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

8,679 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport - Bluetooth - Air - Low Mileage

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport - Bluetooth - Air - Low Mileage

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

8,679KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6893487
  • Stock #: N21067A
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG5LW123794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N21067A
  • Mileage 8,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Removable Hard Top, Bluetooth, Air, Steering Wheel Controls, Cloth Seats!

Compare at $44280 - Our Price is just $42990!

Whether a highway or high pass, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 8,679 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. This Wrangler Sport is ready for the trail with skid plates to protect your undercarriage, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, and aluminum wheels with all season tires. To keep up with modern technology, you get Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, 8 speakers, 3.5 inch instrument display, rear view camera, and steering wheel audio and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Removable Hard Top, Bluetooth, Air, Steering Wheel Controls, Cloth Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4GJXAG5LW123794.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Controls
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
air
Compass
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Cloth Seats
Removable Rear Window
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Removable Hard Top
180 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
8 speakers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Manual 1st Row Windows
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Streaming Audio
3 Skid Plates
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
65.9 L Fuel Tank
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Low-Gloss Black Steel
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

