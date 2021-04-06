2020 Jeep Wrangler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

$42,990 + taxes & licensing 8,679 KM Used

Listing ID: 6893487

Stock #: N21067A

N21067A VIN: 1C4GJXAG5LW123794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # N21067A

Mileage 8,679 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort air Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Fixed antenna Seating Cloth Seats Windows Removable Rear Window Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured grille Black fender flares Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Additional Features Removable Hard Top 180 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Black door handles Front license plate bracket Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 8 speakers Day-Night Rearview Mirror 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Manual 1st Row Windows Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable Rear Windows Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Streaming Audio 3 Skid Plates RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection 65.9 L Fuel Tank Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs) Urethane Gear Shifter Material Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Low-Gloss Black Steel Analog Appearance

