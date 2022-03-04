Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

41,340 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | Leather, Heated Seats, Nav

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | Leather, Heated Seats, Nav

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,340KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8459697
  • Stock #: P1163
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN7LW225921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1163
  • Mileage 41,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Wireless phone connectivity
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Convertible hard top
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Engine litres: 2.0
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Turning radius: 6.2m (20.4')
Rear tires: 255/70SR18.0
Front tires: 255/70SR18.0
Interior cargo volume: 898 L (32 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 13.8L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,050 L (72 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 10.1L/100 km
Manual driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Approach angle: 42 deg
Departure angle: 36 deg
Ground clearance (min): 254mm (10.0)
Fuel economy combined: 12.2L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 81.4L
Exterior length: 4,785mm (188.4)
Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8)
Exterior height: 1,869mm (73.6)
Wheelbase: 3,007mm (118.4)
Rear headroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,440mm (56.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Passenger volume: 2,936L (103.7 cu.ft.)
Payload: 561kg (1,237lbs)
Curb weight: 1,934kg (4,263lbs)
Cargo: conventional
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

