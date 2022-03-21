$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S - Uconnect
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
32,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8730830
- Stock #: C12583
- VIN: 1C4HJXDN9LW255200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,685 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the culmination of tireless innovation and extensive testing to built the ultimate off-road SUV! This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 32,685 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport S. This 4 door Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a lot of modern features. It comes with Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen and 8 speaker sound system, a rear view camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, push button start, power windows, heated power side mirrors, USB and aux jacks, and Bluetooth streaming audio making this Wrangler worthy of daily driving. Factory skid plates, two front tow hooks, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Streaming Audio, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDN9LW255200.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Split rear bench
Touch Screen
Deep Tinted Windows
UConnect
