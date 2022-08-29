$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport 4x4 | HEATED SEATS & STEERING
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
29,328KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9100585
- Stock #: 221135
- VIN: 1C4HJXDGXLW161165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Well-equipped Wrangler Unlimited Sport featuring backup camera, heated seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17-inch alloy wheels, garage door opener, side steps, tow package, power windows, power mirror, power locks, auto headlights, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
