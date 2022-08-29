Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

29,328 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Unlimited Sport 4x4 | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Unlimited Sport 4x4 | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9100585
  • Stock #: 221135
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDGXLW161165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221135
  • Mileage 29,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Well-equipped Wrangler Unlimited Sport featuring backup camera, heated seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17-inch alloy wheels, garage door opener, side steps, tow package, power windows, power mirror, power locks, auto headlights, cruise control, Sirius XM and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Email Car-On Auto Sales

