$22,311
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2020 Kia Forte
2020 Kia Forte
EX | SUNROOF| HTD SEATS/STEERING| BLIND SPOT| A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,311
+ taxes & licensing
133,998KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10142571
- Stock #: 230743
- VIN: 3KPF54AD7LE182277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,998 KM
Vehicle Description
EX W/ SUNROOF, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE KEEP ASSIST, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED SEATS & STEERING AND BACKUP CAMERA!! 17-in alloys, leather-wrapped steering, air conditioning, full power group, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and cruise control!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8