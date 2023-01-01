Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Kia Forte LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Kia Forte

99,900 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1700687781
  2. 1700687781
  3. 1700687781
  4. 1700687781
  5. 1700687781
  6. 1700687781
  7. 1700687781
  8. 1700687781
  9. 1700687781
  10. 1700687781
  11. 1700687781
  12. 1700687781
  13. 1700687781
  14. 1700687781
  15. 1700687781
  16. 1700687781
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD3LE251314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2020 Kia Forte LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Kia Forte LX 99,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 143,252 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte