2020 Kia Forte

EX REAR CAM HEATED SEATS

2020 Kia Forte

EX REAR CAM HEATED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,856

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,756KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4509102
  • Stock #: 200037
  • VIN: 3KPF54ADXLE148804
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Automatic w/rear view camera, heated seats steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, leather wrapped steering, lane departure warning/keeping/assist, forward collision warning/avoidance, blind spot/rear cross traffic alert, cruise control, air conditioning, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, sport/smart mode, wireless charging, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, full factory warranty, daily rental and CarFax report included. ex

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

