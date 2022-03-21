$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX Limited IVT - Cooled Seats
Location
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
32,711KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813957
- Stock #: 22-0562A
- VIN: 3KPF54AD8LE220745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,711 KM
Vehicle Description
For a compact sedan, this 2020 Kia Forte is a spacious, comfortable, and very nimble vehicle, offering a thrilling and very comfortable ride quality. This 2020 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 32,711 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Forte's trim level is EX Limited IVT. For the ultimate trim level, this EX Limited is equipped with air cooled front seats, navigation, and Harman Kardon premium audio. Additional features include a sunroof with SOFINO synthetic leather seats, wireless charging, heated seats and steering wheel, lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, smart adaptive cruise control, obstacle detection, and a smart key with push button start. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO phone connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. The exterior also comes with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, chrome exterior styling, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Synthetic Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats
