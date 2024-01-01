Menu
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay!

This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUVs and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 75,974 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sportages trim level is EX Premium. This EX Premium adds blind spot monitoring, dual zone automatic climate control and heated - power folding side mirrors and a power liftgate over the standard EX trim. Additional features include a large glass sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome exterior accents to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay!

This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 75,974 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX Premium. This EX Premium adds blind spot monitoring, dual zone automatic climate control and heated - power folding side mirrors and a power liftgate over the standard EX trim. Additional features include a large glass sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome exterior accents to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

