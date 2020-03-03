2020 Kia Telluride

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Every possible option! 8 Passenger AWD w/leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, 360 camera, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 20' alloy wheels, Harman/Kardon audio, lane departure keeping/blind spot safety, full power group incl power seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB input, wireless charging, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, drive terrain mode select, front/rear parking sensors, homelink, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Telluride is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, sx, 8 seat, 3rd row
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8