Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD 8 SEAT LEATHER NAV PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD 8 SEAT LEATHER NAV PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4708548
  2. 4708548
  3. 4708548
  4. 4708548
  5. 4708548
  6. 4708548
  7. 4708548
  8. 4708548
  9. 4708548
  10. 4708548
  11. 4708548
  12. 4708548
  13. 4708548
  14. 4708548
  15. 4708548
  16. 4708548
  17. 4708548
  18. 4708548
  19. 4708548
  20. 4708548
  21. 4708548
  22. 4708548
  23. 4708548
  24. 4708548
  25. 4708548
  26. 4708548
  27. 4708548
  28. 4708548
  29. 4708548
  30. 4708548
  31. 4708548
  32. 4708548
  33. 4708548
  34. 4708548
  35. 4708548
  36. 4708548
  37. 4708548
  38. 4708548
  39. 4708548
  40. 4708548
  41. 4708548
  42. 4708548
  43. 4708548
  44. 4708548
  45. 4708548
  46. 4708548
  47. 4708548
  48. 4708548
  49. 4708548
  50. 4708548
Contact Seller

$51,724

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,825KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4708548
  • Stock #: 200126
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC8LG007699
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Every possible option! 8 Passenger AWD w/leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, 360 camera, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 20' alloy wheels, Harman/Kardon audio, lane departure keeping/blind spot safety, full power group incl power seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB input, wireless charging, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, drive terrain mode select, front/rear parking sensors, homelink, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Telluride is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, sx, 8 seat, 3rd row

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,981 KM
$15,769 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 24,694 KM
$28,925 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima $...
 113,163 KM
$11,269 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message