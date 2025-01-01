$29,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Land Rover Evoque
SE | Pano Roof | CarPlay
2020 Land Rover Evoque
SE | Pano Roof | CarPlay
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,812KM
VIN SALZP2FX5LH006569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2415
- Mileage 131,812 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats and Steering | 360 Degree Camera
Santorini Black Exterior | Ebony Black Leather Interior | In Control Remote | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Power Trunk | Front Power Seats | Cruise Control | Premium LED Headlamps | Lane departure Warning + Keep Assist | Traffic Sign Recognition | Driver Drowsiness Monitoring | Surround Camera System | Park Assist | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | 360 Parking Aid | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Keyless Entry | Clear Exit Detection | Push Button Start | Panoramic Sunroof | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Collision Avoidance and much more.
Enhance your driving experience with the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE, a luxury compact SUV that seamlessly blends sophistication, capability, and advanced technology.
Key Features:
Distinctive & Elegant Design: The sleek LED headlights, bold front grille, and refined body lines give the Evoque SE a modern and commanding presence.
Premium Interior: Indulge in high-quality leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a driver-focused cockpit, ensuring comfort and convenience on every journey.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected with Land Rovers Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, a 10-inch touchscreen display, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, making every interaction effortless.
Turbocharged Performance: The 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration.
All-Terrain Capability: With Land Rovers legendary all-wheel-drive system and Terrain Response 2, the Evoque SE adapts to various driving conditions, ensuring confidence on and off the road.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control, the Evoque SE prioritizes safety.
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE combines luxury, performance, and versatility, making it the perfect companion for urban adventures and beyond.
This vehicle has travelled 131,812 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Santorini Black Exterior | Ebony Black Leather Interior | In Control Remote | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Power Trunk | Front Power Seats | Cruise Control | Premium LED Headlamps | Lane departure Warning + Keep Assist | Traffic Sign Recognition | Driver Drowsiness Monitoring | Surround Camera System | Park Assist | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | 360 Parking Aid | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Keyless Entry | Clear Exit Detection | Push Button Start | Panoramic Sunroof | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Collision Avoidance and much more.
Enhance your driving experience with the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE, a luxury compact SUV that seamlessly blends sophistication, capability, and advanced technology.
Key Features:
Distinctive & Elegant Design: The sleek LED headlights, bold front grille, and refined body lines give the Evoque SE a modern and commanding presence.
Premium Interior: Indulge in high-quality leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a driver-focused cockpit, ensuring comfort and convenience on every journey.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected with Land Rovers Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, a 10-inch touchscreen display, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, making every interaction effortless.
Turbocharged Performance: The 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration.
All-Terrain Capability: With Land Rovers legendary all-wheel-drive system and Terrain Response 2, the Evoque SE adapts to various driving conditions, ensuring confidence on and off the road.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control, the Evoque SE prioritizes safety.
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE combines luxury, performance, and versatility, making it the perfect companion for urban adventures and beyond.
This vehicle has travelled 131,812 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rev Motors
2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | Pano Roof | CarPlay 131,812 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos S | Trendline | Push to Start 84,251 KM $27,795 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 109,610 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rev Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2020 Land Rover Evoque