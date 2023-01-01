2020 Lexus NX

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,534 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE F SPORT W/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SPORT SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED SPORT STEERING WHEEL, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera, sport-tuned suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats & steering column w/ drivers memory, auto levelling headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power liftgate, paddle shifters, auto dimming mirrors, power folding mirrors, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
