Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!

Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and its clear this one is something special. This 2020 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2020 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 90,853 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our NXs trim level is 300. This NX 300 comes with some amazing features like Scout GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, and USB inputs for connectivity and infotainment. Comfort and safety are assured, with heated NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, pre collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control, and Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance. Other standard equipment include heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, smart key with push button start, and LED lighting with fog lamps and automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation, Synthetic Leather Seats.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2020 Lexus NX

90,853 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Used
90,853KM
VIN JTJGARDZ9L2223815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!

Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2020 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2020 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 90,853 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our NX's trim level is 300. This NX 300 comes with some amazing features like Scout GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, and USB inputs for connectivity and infotainment. Comfort and safety are assured, with heated NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, pre collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control, and Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance. Other standard equipment include heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, smart key with push button start, and LED lighting with fog lamps and automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation, Synthetic Leather Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
