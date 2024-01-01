$35,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Lexus NX
300 Premium AWD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,935KM
VIN JTJGARDZXL5010175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1086
- Mileage 42,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for luxury, comfort, and performance all wrapped in one SUV? This 2020 Lexus NX 300 delivers everything you need.
With a sleek black leather interior, the NX 300 offers electronic adjustable seats with memory settings, keeping you and your passengers comfortable on every ride. Youll also love the heated and cooled seats, and a heated steering wheel thats perfect for those cold winter mornings.
Packed with safety tech like lane departure warning and brake assist, this SUV has your back in tough situations. Plus, the reverse cam and hands-free Bluetooth make driving easier and more convenient. The power liftgate makes loading and unloading a breeze, and the dual-zone climate ensures everyones comfortable, no matter where they sit.
Tackle any road conditions with the locking and unlocking diff, and enjoy 25 MPG for efficiency that doesnt compromise on power. With a sunroof to let in natural light, this Lexus brings luxury to every drive.
Interested? This NX 300 is ready for a new homeschedule a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment


Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2020 Lexus NX