Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Looking for luxury, comfort, and performance all wrapped in one SUV? This 2020 Lexus NX 300 delivers everything you need.</div><br /><div>With a sleek black leather interior, the NX 300 offers electronic adjustable seats with memory settings, keeping you and your passengers comfortable on every ride. Youll also love the heated and cooled seats, and a heated steering wheel thats perfect for those cold winter mornings.</div><br /><div>Packed with safety tech like lane departure warning and brake assist, this SUV has your back in tough situations. Plus, the reverse cam and hands-free Bluetooth make driving easier and more convenient. The power liftgate makes loading and unloading a breeze, and the dual-zone climate ensures everyones comfortable, no matter where they sit.</div><br /><div>Tackle any road conditions with the locking and unlocking diff, and enjoy 25 MPG for efficiency that doesnt compromise on power. With a sunroof to let in natural light, this Lexus brings luxury to every drive.</div><br /><div>Interested? This NX 300 is ready for a new homeschedule a test drive today!</div>

2020 Lexus NX

42,935 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus NX

300 Premium AWD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300 Premium AWD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,935KM
VIN JTJGARDZXL5010175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1086
  • Mileage 42,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for luxury, comfort, and performance all wrapped in one SUV? This 2020 Lexus NX 300 delivers everything you need.
With a sleek black leather interior, the NX 300 offers electronic adjustable seats with memory settings, keeping you and your passengers comfortable on every ride. Youll also love the heated and cooled seats, and a heated steering wheel thats perfect for those cold winter mornings.
Packed with safety tech like lane departure warning and brake assist, this SUV has your back in tough situations. Plus, the reverse cam and hands-free Bluetooth make driving easier and more convenient. The power liftgate makes loading and unloading a breeze, and the dual-zone climate ensures everyones comfortable, no matter where they sit.
Tackle any road conditions with the locking and unlocking diff, and enjoy 25 MPG for efficiency that doesnt compromise on power. With a sunroof to let in natural light, this Lexus brings luxury to every drive.
Interested? This NX 300 is ready for a new homeschedule a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 35,791 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 158,985 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD Low Mileage for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD Low Mileage 107,869 KM $14,690 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX