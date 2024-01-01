Menu
Account
Sign In
Luxury Pkg - Cornering Lamp, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation, 12 speakers, works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3 touch display, Enform Destination Assist Connect, embedded traffic and weather and 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates), Wheels: 20 Alloy, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System, Front LED Illuminated Aluminum Scuff Plates, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, rear cross traffic brake, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, auto leveling headlamp system, Tires: P235/55R20 Mud & Snow, temporary spare tire, 10-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 4-way power lumbar support and driver seat memory system, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, LED Fog Lamps

2020 Lexus RX 350

58,306 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus RX 350

Luxury Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX 350

Luxury Package

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2JZMDA5LC215724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U9750
  • Mileage 58,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury Pkg - Cornering Lamp, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation, 12 speakers, works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3" touch display, Enform Destination Assist Connect, embedded traffic and weather and 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates), Wheels: 20" Alloy, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System, Front LED Illuminated Aluminum Scuff Plates, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, rear cross traffic brake, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, auto leveling headlamp system, Tires: P235/55R20 Mud & Snow, temporary spare tire, 10-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 4-way power lumbar support and driver seat memory system, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, LED Fog Lamps

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 57,177 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Highlander LE 14,074 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 118,136 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX 350