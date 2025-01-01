Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 43,000KMS!! LOADED LUXURY HYBRID ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 10-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Lexus UX

43,335 KM

Details Description

$33,897

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus UX

LUXURY HYBRID AWD | ONLY 43,000KMS!!| LEATHER |HUD

Watch This Vehicle
12643575

2020 Lexus UX

LUXURY HYBRID AWD | ONLY 43,000KMS!!| LEATHER |HUD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12643575
  2. 12643575
  3. 12643575
  4. 12643575
  5. 12643575
  6. 12643575
  7. 12643575
  8. 12643575
  9. 12643575
  10. 12643575
  11. 12643575
  12. 12643575
  13. 12643575
  14. 12643575
  15. 12643575
Contact Seller

$33,897

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,335KM
VIN JTHL9JBH1L2028330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cadmium Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,335 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 43,000KMS!! LOADED LUXURY HYBRID ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 10-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Acura MDX ELITE AWD| 7-PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| DVD | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Acura MDX ELITE AWD| 7-PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| DVD | 360 CAM 155,631 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura RDX AWD| TECH| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV| HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Acura RDX AWD| TECH| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV| HTD SEATS 260,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX COUPE | LOW KMS! | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM |A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX COUPE | LOW KMS! | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM |A/C 110,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,897

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Lexus UX