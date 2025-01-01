$33,897+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus UX
LUXURY HYBRID AWD | ONLY 43,000KMS!!| LEATHER |HUD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cadmium Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,335 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 43,000KMS!! LOADED LUXURY HYBRID ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 10-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500