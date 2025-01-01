Menu
LOADED!!!!! 400HP 3.0L TWIN TURBO!! RESERVE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-PASSENGER W/ RESERVE I EQUIPMENT COLLECTION!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, premium heated/cooled message front seats & heated 2nd row seats, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, active park assist, heated steering, massive 10-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, premium Revel Audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, quad-zone climate control, ambient lighting, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Lincoln Aviator

143,531 KM

Details Description

2020 Lincoln Aviator

RESERVE AWD | 400HP | MESSAGE SEATS | PANO ROOF

2020 Lincoln Aviator

RESERVE AWD | 400HP | MESSAGE SEATS | PANO ROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
143,531KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC6LGL01131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,531 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED!!!!! 400HP 3.0L TWIN TURBO!! RESERVE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-PASSENGER W/ RESERVE I EQUIPMENT COLLECTION!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, premium heated/cooled message front seats & heated 2nd row seats, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, active park assist, heated steering, massive 10-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, premium Revel Audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, quad-zone climate control, ambient lighting, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

2020 Lincoln Aviator