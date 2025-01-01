$36,987+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
RESERVE AWD | 400HP | MESSAGE SEATS | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,531 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED!!!!! 400HP 3.0L TWIN TURBO!! RESERVE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-PASSENGER W/ RESERVE I EQUIPMENT COLLECTION!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, premium heated/cooled message front seats & heated 2nd row seats, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, active park assist, heated steering, massive 10-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, premium Revel Audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, quad-zone climate control, ambient lighting, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
