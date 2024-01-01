$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
27,551KM
VIN JM3KFABL0L0794434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Active Brake Assist!
In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2020 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 27,551 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. With luxurious features like heated front seats, advanced blind spot monitoring and Smart City active brake assist, this CX-5 feels like the SUV of the future. This incredible SUV also includes a 7 inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lighting, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel with built in cruise control, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Active Brake Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Safety
Rear Collision Warning
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2020 Mazda CX-5