GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES

2020 Mazda CX-5

81,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,850

+ tax & licensing
GS AUTO AWD

12348474

GS AUTO AWD

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

Used
81,500KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2L0727606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crysta
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M3626
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Curb weight: 1,643kg (3,622lbs)
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5)
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 975 L (34 cu.ft.)

2020 Mazda CX-5