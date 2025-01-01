Menu
Account
Sign In
GS All-wheel drive w/ leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Mazda CX-5

88,299 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12443722

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12443722
  2. 12443722
  3. 12443722
  4. 12443722
  5. 12443722
  6. 12443722
  7. 12443722
  8. 12443722
  9. 12443722
  10. 12443722
  11. 12443722
  12. 12443722
  13. 12443722
  14. 12443722
  15. 12443722
  16. 12443722
  17. 12443722
  18. 12443722
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,299KM
VIN JM3KFBCM4L0778766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,299 KM

Vehicle Description

GS All-wheel drive w/ leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica 7-PASSENGER | REAR DVD | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 7-PASSENGER | REAR DVD | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS 106,029 KM $24,457 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade 96,823 KM $16,427 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 73,728 KM $31,207 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Mazda CX-5