$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,299 KM
Vehicle Description
GS All-wheel drive w/ leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500