Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

70,400 KM

Details Description

$25,211

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10142574
  2. 10142574
Contact Seller

$25,211

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142574
  • Stock #: 230702
  • VIN: 3MZBPACL9LM136495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230702
  • Mileage 70,400 KM

Vehicle Description

GS W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, SMART BRAKE SUPPORT AND HEATED SEATS & STEERING!! 16-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2013 Toyota 4Runner ...
 171,369 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 81,401 KM
$52,824 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry XL...
 139,739 KM
$23,824 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory