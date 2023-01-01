$25,211+ tax & licensing
$25,211
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,211
+ taxes & licensing
70,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10142574
- Stock #: 230702
- VIN: 3MZBPACL9LM136495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230702
- Mileage 70,400 KM
Vehicle Description
GS W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, SMART BRAKE SUPPORT AND HEATED SEATS & STEERING!! 16-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
