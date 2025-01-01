Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

122,873 KM

Details Features

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12641721

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1749851933
  2. 1749851933
  3. 1749851933
  4. 1749851933
  5. 1749851933
  6. 1749851934
  7. 1749851934
  8. 1749851934
  9. 1749851934
  10. 1749851934
  11. 1749851934
  12. 1749851934
  13. 1749851934
  14. 1749851934
  15. 1749851934
  16. 1749851934
  17. 1749851934
  18. 1749851934
  19. 1749851934
  20. 1749851934
  21. 1749851934
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,873KM
VIN JM1BPBLM4L1148925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,873 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 122,873 KM $19,975 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 92,445 KM $8,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 97,207 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2020 Mazda MAZDA3