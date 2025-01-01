$23,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS Auto FWD
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
Used
51,685KM
VIN JM1BPALM5L1150600
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,685 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 6.8L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front hiproom: 1,387mm (54.6)
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Rear legroom: 891mm (35.1)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Exterior body width: 1,797mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,414mm (55.7)
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Exterior height: 1,440mm (56.7)
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
Horsepower: 186hp @ 6,000RPM
Wheelbase: 2,726mm (107.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,292mm (50.9)
Exterior length: 4,459mm (175.6)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,417kg (3,124lbs)
GVWR: 1,822kg (4,017lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 569 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,334 L (47 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
