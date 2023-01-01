$36,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 220 | Sedan | Carplay | Sunroof | AMG Styling Pk
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9768070
- Stock #: 1663
- VIN: WDD3G4FB7LW040253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1663
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
White Exterior | Black Suede/Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Monitoring | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Active Distance Assist | Traffic Sign Assist | AMG Styling Package | All Wheel Drive | Front Power Seats | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Power Locks and Windows | Front Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Push Button Start | Navigation | Active Brake Assist | Attention Assist | Ambient Lighting | Sunroof | Rearview Camera and much more.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rev Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1