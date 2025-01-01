Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>CERTIFIED </b><br> Compare at $33887 - Myers Cadillac is just $32900! <br> <br>JUST IN - 2020 CLA 4MATIC AWD- BLACK ON BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER/SUEDED COMBO SEATS, REAR CAMERA, NAV, PUSH TO START, AMG ALLOYS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

67,000 KM

Details Description

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4MATIC Coupe CLA, 4MATIC,SUNROOF, ALCANTARA SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12976456

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4MATIC Coupe CLA, 4MATIC,SUNROOF, ALCANTARA SEATS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,000KM
VIN W1K5J4HB8LN095582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $33887 - Myers Cadillac is just $32900!

JUST IN - 2020 CLA 4MATIC AWD- BLACK ON BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER/SUEDED COMBO SEATS, REAR CAMERA, NAV, PUSH TO START, AMG ALLOYS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START 9,852 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT EDITION for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT EDITION 41,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 66,108 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class