$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC Coupe CLA, 4MATIC,SUNROOF, ALCANTARA SEATS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,000KM
VIN W1K5J4HB8LN095582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $33887 - Myers Cadillac is just $32900!
JUST IN - 2020 CLA 4MATIC AWD- BLACK ON BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER/SUEDED COMBO SEATS, REAR CAMERA, NAV, PUSH TO START, AMG ALLOYS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class