2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

19,253 KM

Details Description

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,253KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8155651
  Stock #: M8515
  VIN: W1N0G8EB4LV245646

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 19,253 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRADE LOW KM. 2019 MERCEDES BENZ GLC 300 . NAVIGATION CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF LEATHER INTERIOR POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL MERCEDES DRIVE MODE SELECTOR INTELIGENT SAFETY PADDLE SHIFTING ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE .We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?
We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

