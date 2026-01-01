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2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC - Navigation
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
99,750KM
VIN 4JGFB5KE6LA088301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L2081A
- Mileage 99,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Modern Interior, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
The GLE has always been a top-rated, award winning SUV, and a fresh redesign with more features and capability has only made it better. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes Benz GLE has always been a gold standard. With a total redesign for 2020, it comes as no surprise that this luxury SUV easily tops the market. With amazing standard features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this all new 2020 GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. All the bells and whistles that came with the new redesign are backed up by a true, trail-ready SUV demeanor coupled with an amazing on-road dynamic. If luxury or capability alone is unsatisfying, come get both in the all new 2020 GLE. This SUV has 99,750 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 450 4MATIC. This all new GLE 450 4MATIC comes with a sunroof, power liftgate, heated seats, WiFi, heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, remote keyless entry, and chrome and leatherette interior trim for comfort and convenience along with amazing tech like navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice activation, 12.3 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, pre and post collision system, blind spot assist, and USB and aux inputs. Other awesome features include driver selectable modes, big and stylish aluminum wheels, black bodyside and wheel well trim, chrome window trim, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and auto folding, rain detecting wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Modern Interior, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The GLE has always been a top-rated, award winning SUV, and a fresh redesign with more features and capability has only made it better. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes Benz GLE has always been a gold standard. With a total redesign for 2020, it comes as no surprise that this luxury SUV easily tops the market. With amazing standard features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this all new 2020 GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. All the bells and whistles that came with the new redesign are backed up by a true, trail-ready SUV demeanor coupled with an amazing on-road dynamic. If luxury or capability alone is unsatisfying, come get both in the all new 2020 GLE. This SUV has 99,750 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 450 4MATIC. This all new GLE 450 4MATIC comes with a sunroof, power liftgate, heated seats, WiFi, heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, remote keyless entry, and chrome and leatherette interior trim for comfort and convenience along with amazing tech like navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice activation, 12.3 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, pre and post collision system, blind spot assist, and USB and aux inputs. Other awesome features include driver selectable modes, big and stylish aluminum wheels, black bodyside and wheel well trim, chrome window trim, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and auto folding, rain detecting wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Modern Interior, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
4-Way Power Lumbar Support
Hard-Drive Navigation
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
MB Apps Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Exterior
Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.27
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs)
Engine: 3.0L Turbo I6
736.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Modern Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE