ONLY 49,800 KMS!! LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE S W/ PREMIUM 2.0L ENGINE, SIGNATURE LINE PACKAGE AND PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, ambient lighting, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 MINI Cooper Clubman

49,810 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

49,810KM
Used
VIN WMWXJ1C03L2M14957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,810 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 49,800 KMS!! LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE S W/ PREMIUM 2.0L ENGINE, SIGNATURE LINE PACKAGE AND PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, ambient lighting, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

