2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE | AWD | CARPLAY
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE | AWD | CARPLAY
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,468KM
VIN JA4AT4AA2LZ600121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 2068i
- Mileage 110,468 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth
Blue Exterior | Black Cloth Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Power Locks and Windows | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Traction Control | Front Heated Seats | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Eco Drive Mode and much more.
The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE is a confident contender in the compact SUV segment. Heres why it deserves your attention
Distinctive Styling:
The Eclipse Cross LE stands out with its sharp lines, dynamic front grille, and sleek profile. Its a head-turner on the road.
Spacious Interior:
Inside, youll find room for five passengers. The cabin is well-appointed, with comfortable cloth seats and thoughtful storage solutions.
Infotainment and Connectivity:
The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless integration with your smartphone.
Multiple front USB ports keep your devices charged on the go.
Comfort and Convenience:
Automatic climate control ensures a pleasant driving experience, regardless of the weather.
Heated front seats add a touch of luxury during colder months.
Safety Features:
The Eclipse Cross LE comes equipped with essential safety tech, including a rearview camera and tire pressure monitoring system.
Efficient Performance:
Under the hood, a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged engine provides adequate power for daily driving.
The continuously variable transmission (CVT) ensures smooth shifts.
This vehicle has travelled 110,468 kms
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse