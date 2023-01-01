$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan 370Z
Coupe SPORT TOURING - Low Mileage
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
15,608KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9793534
- Stock #: 22-1719A
- VIN: JN1AZ4EH2LM820953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 15,608 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan 370Z makes no excuses in prioritizing performance over everything else. This 2020 Nissan 370Z Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The spirit of the iconic Nissan Z sports car line is alive and well in this beautifully crafted 2020 Nissan 370Z, a purely analog sports car that takes things back to the basics in a world of increasingly unexciting vehicles for driving enthusiasts. This 370Z is one of the few sports cars offered with the true rarity of a manual transmission, allowing drivers to feel mechanically connected to the vehicle and enabling a thrilling driving experience both on the racetrack and canyon backroads. This Nissan 370Z is an excellent example of a very rare breed with a focused and driver-oriented cockpit and a beautifully sculpted body.This low mileage coupe has just 15,608 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 332HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Door Handles
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
TIRES: 19"
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Viscous Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Active noise cancellation
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Active Sound Enhancement
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat manual lumbar support and 4-way power seat
Wheels: 19" RAYS Super-Lightweight Forged Alloy
