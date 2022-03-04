Menu
2020 Nissan Altima

18,908 KM

Details Description Features

$35,994

+ tax & licensing
$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2020 Nissan Altima

2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 Platinum - Leather Seats

2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 Platinum - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

18,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8461347
  • Stock #: X3034
  • VIN: 1N4BL4FW3LN303869

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3034
  • Mileage 18,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, ProPilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .

Compare at $37074 - Our Price is just $35994!

This Nissan Altima offers more efficiency, fun, and technology than anybody expects of its class. This 2020 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2020 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2020 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 18,908 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 Platinum. This Altima Premium has all the best features like power heated side mirrors with turn signals, power moonroof, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Siri Eyes Free, Around View 360 degree camera, AutoHold, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, interior accent lighting, leather seats, heated seats, memory drivers seat, heated leather steering wheel, collision mitigation, driver attention warning, intelligent ride and trace control, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, intelligent lane intervention, traffic sign recognition, and a rear parking assistance with emergency braking. You get a lot of style and fun with aluminum wheels, active understeer control, an 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Propilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $508.57 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking Assist
ProPilot

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

