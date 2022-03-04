2020 Nissan Altima

$35,994 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 9 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8461347

8461347 Stock #: X3034

X3034 VIN: 1N4BL4FW3LN303869

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # X3034

Mileage 18,908 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist Emergency Braking Assist ProPilot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.