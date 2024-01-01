$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Armada
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
2020 Nissan Armada
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,570KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AY2NC4L9621774
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9220A
- Mileage 39,570 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats!
This 2020 Nissan Armada remains one of the best looking and most capable full-size SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marque's flagship model, offering an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. This Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge wherever the road leads.This low mileage SUV has just 39,570 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim on this Armada comes with some amazing luxury features like remote start, remote keyless entry and window control, intelligent cruise control, rain sensing wipers, 120V outlet, under floor cargo space, leather heated and cooled seats, driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Next generation convenience and safety is offered by moving object detection, lane keep assist, forward and reverse emergency braking, and collision and blind spot intervention. Stay connected with dual rear monitors featuring DVD playback and A/V inputs, a front touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system. This Armada is ready to rule the road with aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and a power liftgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2020 Nissan Armada remains one of the best looking and most capable full-size SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marque's flagship model, offering an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. This Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge wherever the road leads.This low mileage SUV has just 39,570 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim on this Armada comes with some amazing luxury features like remote start, remote keyless entry and window control, intelligent cruise control, rain sensing wipers, 120V outlet, under floor cargo space, leather heated and cooled seats, driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Next generation convenience and safety is offered by moving object detection, lane keep assist, forward and reverse emergency braking, and collision and blind spot intervention. Stay connected with dual rear monitors featuring DVD playback and A/V inputs, a front touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system. This Armada is ready to rule the road with aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and a power liftgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 72,034 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 41,657 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RC AWD 6A 165,549 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Armada