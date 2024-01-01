Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Nissan Armada remains one of the best looking and most capable full-size SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2020 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marques flagship model, offering an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. This Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge wherever the road leads.This low mileage SUV has just 39,570 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Armadas trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim on this Armada comes with some amazing luxury features like remote start, remote keyless entry and window control, intelligent cruise control, rain sensing wipers, 120V outlet, under floor cargo space, leather heated and cooled seats, driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Next generation convenience and safety is offered by moving object detection, lane keep assist, forward and reverse emergency braking, and collision and blind spot intervention. Stay connected with dual rear monitors featuring DVD playback and A/V inputs, a front touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system. This Armada is ready to rule the road with aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and a power liftgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2020 Nissan Armada

39,570 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Armada

Platinum - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Armada

Platinum - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,570KM
VIN JN8AY2NC4L9621774

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9220A
  • Mileage 39,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats!

This 2020 Nissan Armada remains one of the best looking and most capable full-size SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2020 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marque's flagship model, offering an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. This Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge wherever the road leads.This low mileage SUV has just 39,570 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim on this Armada comes with some amazing luxury features like remote start, remote keyless entry and window control, intelligent cruise control, rain sensing wipers, 120V outlet, under floor cargo space, leather heated and cooled seats, driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Next generation convenience and safety is offered by moving object detection, lane keep assist, forward and reverse emergency braking, and collision and blind spot intervention. Stay connected with dual rear monitors featuring DVD playback and A/V inputs, a front touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system. This Armada is ready to rule the road with aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and a power liftgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 72,034 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 41,657 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus RC AWD 6A for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Lexus RC AWD 6A 165,549 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Armada