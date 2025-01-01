$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Armada
SL - Low Mileage
2020 Nissan Armada
SL - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,320KM
VIN JN8AY2NCXL9620418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Offering a rich, comfortable, and quiet interior, this 2020 Nissan Armada delivers useful power with an impressive towing capacity. This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marque's flagship model, offering an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. This Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge wherever the road leads.This low mileage SUV has just 32,320 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Armada's trim level is SL. This Nissan Armada brings you to the future using intelligent assistance with moving object detection, forward and reverse emergency braking, collision warning and intervention, blind spot warning, an 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a Bose premium sound system to keep you connected. This Armada is also equipped with remote start, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry with remote window control, intelligent and adaptive cruise control, rain sensing wipers, a 120V household style power outlets, under floor cargo space, leather seats, heated seats with driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, a heated leather steering wheel, intelligent 4x4, aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and power liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P275/60R20 AS
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 20" Machine-Finished Aluminum Alloy
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8
GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs)
1583# Maximum Payload
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Interior
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front heated bucket seats
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2020 Nissan Armada