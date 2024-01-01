$30,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
LIMITED EDITION
2020 Nissan Murano
LIMITED EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,357KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS8LN160597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation!
Compare at $31925 - Our Price is just $30995!
This 2020 Nissan Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers more style and grace than the norm. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 66,357 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Limited Edition. The top shelf for Muranos, this Limited is loaded with a power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control and power tilt/telescoping, leather seats, heated rear seats, and climate controlled power front seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $498.52 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Driver Assistance
Wood Grain Accents
Memory Settings
Hands Free Liftgate
Quilted Aniline Leather
Exclusive Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Murano