2020 Nissan Murano

8,197 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

613-829-0606

SV AWD - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION!

SV AWD - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION!

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,197KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5785149
  Stock #: W156X
  VIN: 5N1AZ2BS3LN126991

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # W156X
  Mileage 8,197 KM

Vehicle Description

MURANO SV AWD - AUTO - A/C - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION - 360 BACK UP CAMERA - FACTORY AUTO START - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER LIFTGATE - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - ONLY 8K! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. All vehicles current model year or 2 years older are ex daily rental vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

