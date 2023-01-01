$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan NV200
S
2020 Nissan NV200
S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,028KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N6CM0KN7LK692522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,028 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Mobile Office Console, Wide Swing Doors, Bluetooth Calling, Power Windows, Power Doors!
To the hard-working men and women of Canada, a well-designed van can be critical. This Nissan NV200 perfectly fits this description. This 2020 Nissan NV200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built for those tight city streets, this NV200 is the perfect compact cargo van. With enough space that you'll never need a second trip, and a small enough footprint that you can actually fit into streets and alleys alike, this NV200 is a great city cargo hauler. Being easy to drive and decked with modern technology, you can make your city deliveries in ease and comfort with its punchy yet efficient powertrain. For a versatile and practical city hauler that won't let you down, the Nissan NV200 is ready to go.This van has 64,028 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 131HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our NV200's trim level is S. This NV200 S is a smart, capable cargo van for businesses on a budget. It comes with two cup holders, an AM/FM CD audio system with a 5 inch monitor, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth streaming and hands-free phone system, power windows and locks, power side mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, a fold-down passenger's seat with seatback tray table, mobile office style center console with file folder and laptop storage, passenger side under seat slide out storage tray, rear view camera, 40/60 split rear cargo doors with 180-degree maximum opening range, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mobile Office Console, Wide Swing Doors, Bluetooth Calling, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
To the hard-working men and women of Canada, a well-designed van can be critical. This Nissan NV200 perfectly fits this description. This 2020 Nissan NV200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built for those tight city streets, this NV200 is the perfect compact cargo van. With enough space that you'll never need a second trip, and a small enough footprint that you can actually fit into streets and alleys alike, this NV200 is a great city cargo hauler. Being easy to drive and decked with modern technology, you can make your city deliveries in ease and comfort with its punchy yet efficient powertrain. For a versatile and practical city hauler that won't let you down, the Nissan NV200 is ready to go.This van has 64,028 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 131HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our NV200's trim level is S. This NV200 S is a smart, capable cargo van for businesses on a budget. It comes with two cup holders, an AM/FM CD audio system with a 5 inch monitor, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth streaming and hands-free phone system, power windows and locks, power side mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, a fold-down passenger's seat with seatback tray table, mobile office style center console with file folder and laptop storage, passenger side under seat slide out storage tray, rear view camera, 40/60 split rear cargo doors with 180-degree maximum opening range, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mobile Office Console, Wide Swing Doors, Bluetooth Calling, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Bluetooth calling
Mobile Office Console
Wide Swing Doors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury ESCALADE LUXURY, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, NAV, 7 SEATER, MAG RIDE 106,852 KM $52,000 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Montana w/1SB 331,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru ASCENT Touring w/ Captain's Chairs 83,199 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan NV200