2020 Nissan Pathfinder
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
57,848KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2AM2LC600778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic Emergency Braking, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Loaded with technology and rugged capability, this Nissan Pathfinder is ready for wherever the roads lead. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 57,848 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. This amazing SUV is loaded with awesome technology like an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/CD audio to stay connected on the drive. The technology keeps going with Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies on the interior while 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and automatic emergency braking provide style and safety everywhere else. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Emergency Braking, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
