2020 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
61,524KM
VIN 5N1DR2DM3LC635468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember P
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0245
- Mileage 61,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear DVD Entertainment
With its bold exterior styling and impressive driving dynamics, the Nissan Pathfinder does more than just look the part of a capable SUV for both on and off-road. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 61,524 kms. It's scarlet ember p in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with tri-zone entertainment with dual headrest mounted 8 inch monitors DVD playback and HDMI inputs, NissanConnect, 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, and driver memory settings.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2020 Nissan Pathfinder