2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST
2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,758KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CW9LW365289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,758 KM
Vehicle Description
ProPILOT ASSIST, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!
This Nissan Qashqai offers a relaxing experience, with tranquil ride quality and a comfortable interior. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 62,758 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
NissanConnect
ProPILOT ASSIST
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Qashqai