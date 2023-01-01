Menu
ProPILOT ASSIST, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!

This Nissan Qashqai offers a relaxing experience, with tranquil ride quality and a comfortable interior. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 62,758 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqais trim level is AWD SL. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SV youll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

VIN JN1BJ1CW9LW365289

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
ProPILOT ASSIST, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!

This Nissan Qashqai offers a relaxing experience, with tranquil ride quality and a comfortable interior. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 62,758 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

NissanConnect
ProPILOT ASSIST

Blind Spot Detection

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

Call Dealer

