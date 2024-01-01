Menu
Just arrived! Photos coming soon!

2020 Nissan Qashqai

57,109 KM

Details Description

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
57,109KM
VIN JN1BJ1CW4LW381898

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3495
  • Mileage 57,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Photos coming soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
