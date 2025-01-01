$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
S - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
34,378KM
VIN JN1BJ1CW6LW376282
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Nissan Qashqai is a nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive technology features. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 34,378 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
