$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10336929
- Stock #: X3271
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9LC731165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,802 KM
Vehicle Description
With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 37,802 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets with intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST, and blind spot warning. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, mood lighting, heated leather memory seats, a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and Bose premium audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
ProPILOT ASSIST
Additional Features
ACTIVE STEERING
Hands Free Liftgate
Full Range Adaptive Cruise
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1