2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV - Heated Seats
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Price
+ taxes & licensing
66,638KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC711775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,638 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto!
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 66,638 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. This Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and blind spot warning. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth calling and streaming. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat including 2-way lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seat back storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 2,065 kgs (4,553 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
High Beam Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Rogue