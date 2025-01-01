$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,123KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,123 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa
2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 101,258 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey 230,444 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 146,820 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Used Trucks Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa
Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
Call Dealer
613-850-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2020 Nissan Rogue