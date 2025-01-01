Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Rogue

111,300 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12520996

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

  1. 12520996.730735747?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33310
  2. 12520996
  3. 12520996
  4. 12520996
  5. 12520996
  6. 12520996
  7. 12520996
  8. 12520996
  9. 12520996
  10. 12520996
  11. 12520996
  12. 12520996
  13. 12520996
  14. 12520996
  15. 12520996
  16. 12520996
  17. 12520996
  18. 12520996
  19. 12520996
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,300KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0LC700032

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 286
  • Mileage 111,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 111,300 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA5 Grand Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA5 Grand Touring 189,000 KM $7,450 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring FWD 143,500 KM $9,450 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2020 Nissan Rogue