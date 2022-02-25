Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

37,464 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

E

2020 Nissan Rogue

E

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,464KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8412105
  • Stock #: X3027
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC739146

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3027
  • Mileage 37,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .

With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With a great price point and even greater value, the 2020 Nissan Rogue was built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2020 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, assistance, and pure quality. This SUV has 37,464 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

