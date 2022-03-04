2020 Nissan Rogue

0 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 8 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8461353

8461353 Stock #: X3036

X3036 VIN: 5N1AT2MT7LC701645

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,872 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Interior ambient lighting Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.