2020 Nissan Sentra

57,572 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10454127
  • Stock #: X3282
  • VIN: 3N1AB8DV3LY204744

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,572 KM

Performance Tuning, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

When it comes to comfortable daily drivers with frugal fuel consumption and bulletproof reliability, this Nissan Sentra is an extremely compelling option. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this vehicle the compact sedan to beat.This sedan has 57,572 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SR CVT. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR trim. It comes with 18 inch alloy wheels, tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, a power sunroof, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, heated steering wheel, a proximity key, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Tuning, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Heated Steering Wheel

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Performance Tuning

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

