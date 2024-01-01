Menu
Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,708KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV0LY235905

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-9878A
  • Mileage 121,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels!

This 2020 Nissan Sentra punches above its weight, with excellent fuel efficiency and impressive driving dynamics. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this vehicle the compact sedan to beat.This sedan has 121,708 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SV CVT. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Stop and Go Cruise

