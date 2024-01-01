$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,708KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV0LY235905
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9878A
- Mileage 121,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels!
This 2020 Nissan Sentra punches above its weight, with excellent fuel efficiency and impressive driving dynamics. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this vehicle the compact sedan to beat.This sedan has 121,708 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV CVT. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Stop and Go Cruise
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2020 Nissan Sentra